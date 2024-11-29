A Closer Look at Mastercard's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Mastercard. Our analysis of options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $57,843, and 9 were calls, valued at $435,136.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $495.0 to $540.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $495.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.0 $8.95 $8.95 $532.50 $85.0K 59 95 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.4 $8.8 $9.02 $532.50 $82.0K 59 190 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $30.3 $30.25 $30.25 $505.00 $63.4K 185 19 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.05 $16.55 $17.05 $530.00 $42.6K 390 44 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $42.45 $41.55 $41.55 $495.00 $37.3K 110 31

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Mastercard Trading volume stands at 820,584, with MA's price up by 0.58%, positioned at $535.46. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $560.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $565. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $532. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $544. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $580. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $580.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mastercard with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

