A Closer Look at KKR's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on KKR. Our analysis of options history for KKR (NYSE:KKR) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 17% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $590,859, and 10 were calls, valued at $437,188.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $175.0 for KKR during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KKR stands at 3423.0, with a total volume reaching 11,965.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KKR, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KKR Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $85.00 $155.0K 1.6K 2.5K KKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $3.2 $2.3 $3.1 $85.00 $152.9K 1.6K 2.0K KKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $3.2 $3.0 $3.1 $85.00 $103.5K 1.6K 489 KKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $86.1 $78.8 $83.95 $70.00 $83.9K 0 0 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $1.5 $0.65 $1.07 $150.00 $68.7K 1.8K 628

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $664.3 billion in total managed assets, including $526.0 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of March 2025. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding KKR, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

KKR's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,187,088, with KKR's price down by -0.03%, positioned at $143.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on KKR

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $156.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on KKR, maintaining a target price of $155. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on KKR, maintaining a target price of $156. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for KKR, targeting a price of $160. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on KKR, maintaining a target price of $162. * An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Perform, adjusting the price target to $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KKR, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for KKR

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 JMP Securities Downgrades Market Outperform Market Perform Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

