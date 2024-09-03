A Closer Look at KeyCorp's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KEY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for KeyCorp.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,011,632, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $289,854.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $20.0 for KeyCorp over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KeyCorp's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KeyCorp's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

KeyCorp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KEY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.13 $1.12 $1.12 $16.00 $119.3K 261 1.1K KEY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.29 $1.26 $1.29 $17.00 $113.5K 2.0K 2.5K KEY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.31 $1.29 $1.31 $17.00 $111.8K 2.0K 3.2K KEY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.13 $1.08 $1.13 $16.00 $107.1K 261 1.1K KEY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.37 $1.35 $1.37 $17.00 $101.3K 2.0K 5

About KeyCorp

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

Having examined the options trading patterns of KeyCorp, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is KeyCorp Standing Right Now? With a volume of 9,658,194, the price of KEY is down -2.2% at $16.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. What The Experts Say On KeyCorp

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on KeyCorp with a target price of $19. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on KeyCorp, which currently sits at a price target of $20. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for KeyCorp, targeting a price of $18. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for KeyCorp, targeting a price of $19. An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on KeyCorp, maintaining a target price of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KeyCorp, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.