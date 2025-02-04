A Closer Look at Exxon Mobil's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $252,661, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,848,932.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $140.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 5497.4 with a total volume of 64,203.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.9 $4.55 $4.7 $110.00 $596.9K 7.8K 1.2K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.54 $2.53 $2.54 $110.00 $254.0K 17.8K 1.6K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.9 $15.15 $15.15 $105.00 $151.5K 799 121 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.18 $1.16 $1.18 $115.00 $97.3K 21.8K 13.3K XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $110.00 $75.5K 9.5K 1.3K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? With a volume of 7,786,325, the price of XOM is up 2.28% at $109.53. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days. Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $123.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

