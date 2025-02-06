A Closer Look at D-Wave Quantum's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QBTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for D-Wave Quantum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $67,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $604,209.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.0 to $7.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of D-Wave Quantum stands at 5986.62, with a total volume reaching 8,718.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in D-Wave Quantum, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.0 to $7.0, throughout the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $5.00 $196.9K 7.1K 1.0K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.45 $2.4 $2.4 $4.00 $172.8K 5.3K 882 QBTS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.3 $3.35 $7.00 $67.0K 5.9K 212 QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.5 $3.3 $3.3 $7.00 $49.5K 4.2K 194 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.5 $0.45 $0.45 $6.50 $48.6K 3.8K 2.5K

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The Company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the Company's LeapTM cloud service.

In light of the recent options history for D-Wave Quantum, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of D-Wave Quantum Trading volume stands at 44,668,138, with QBTS's price down by -3.66%, positioned at $6.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days. What The Experts Say On D-Wave Quantum

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.5.

