A Closer Look at Coinbase Global's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Global. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $356,000, and 5 are calls, amounting to $334,668.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $400.0 for Coinbase Global during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coinbase Global's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coinbase Global's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

Coinbase Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $107.8 $106.55 $107.8 $300.00 $215.6K 1.5K 20 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $34.3 $32.1 $32.94 $230.00 $187.4K 273 0 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $60.5 $58.8 $60.5 $272.50 $60.5K 28 10 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $134.5 $130.4 $132.55 $80.00 $53.0K 7 4 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $205.0 $202.55 $205.0 $400.00 $41.0K 102 0

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

In light of the recent options history for Coinbase Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Coinbase Global Currently trading with a volume of 545,090, the COIN's price is down by -0.51%, now at $211.4. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Coinbase Global

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $356.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $280. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $328. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $475.

