A Closer Look at Charles Schwab's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SCHW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Charles Schwab. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $406,855, and 2 are calls, amounting to $64,485.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $82.5 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Charles Schwab stands at 3443.86, with a total volume reaching 1,133.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Charles Schwab, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $82.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.95 $4.7 $4.9 $65.00 $85.7K 4.5K 175 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $4.85 $4.85 $65.00 $85.3K 4.5K 351 SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.8 $7.65 $7.8 $67.50 $78.0K 2.6K 278 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.35 $4.35 $72.50 $72.6K 2.4K 22 SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.14 $1.95 $2.0 $65.00 $49.6K 9.2K 6

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $10 trillion of client assets at the end of 2024. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Charles Schwab, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,447,027, the price of SCHW is down -0.16% at $69.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $86.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $94. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $74. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $84. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $94. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Charles Schwab with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral

