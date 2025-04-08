A Closer Look at Applied Mat's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Applied Mat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $846,384, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $12,281,202.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $128.0 and $150.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Applied Mat stands at 445.25, with a total volume reaching 18,529.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Applied Mat, situated within the strike price corridor from $128.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.5 $33.3 $35.9 $135.00 $11.8M 20 3.2K AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $19.75 $16.3 $17.0 $140.00 $680.0K 74 400 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $34.6 $32.95 $34.6 $135.00 $155.7K 20 3.3K AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.4 $34.15 $36.4 $135.00 $109.2K 20 3.3K AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.2 $18.25 $18.45 $130.00 $55.3K 1.3K 666

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Mat, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Applied Mat's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,459,457, with AMAT's price up by 5.45%, positioned at $140.09.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $195.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

