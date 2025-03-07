A Closer Look at Apollo Global Management's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,272,828, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $347,065.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $185.0 for Apollo Global Management, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.0 $5.7 $5.8 $115.00 $262.2K 658 463 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $115.00 $209.8K 153 2.1K APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.4 $4.1 $4.2 $130.00 $168.0K 2.2K 424 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.9 $130.00 $88.5K 0 162 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.1 $10.9 $11.1 $140.00 $83.2K 2.0K 77

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

In light of the recent options history for Apollo Global Management, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,472,725, with APO's price down by -2.15%, positioned at $131.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $170.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.