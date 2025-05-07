A Closer Look at Advanced Micro Devices's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $556,076 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $785,801.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $125.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Advanced Micro Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Advanced Micro Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.2 $16.05 $16.05 $105.00 $112.3K 7.4K 117 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.9 $13.8 $13.8 $90.00 $111.8K 3.6K 184 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.14 $2.1 $2.1 $100.00 $106.0K 24.3K 796 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.65 $6.65 $6.65 $100.00 $89.7K 32.8K 982 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.95 $2.94 $2.95 $100.00 $82.3K 24.3K 2.4K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 15,809,600, with AMD's price up by 2.3%, positioned at $100.89.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $123.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

