A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For FactSet Research Systems

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FactSet Research Systems, revealing an average target of $475.25, a high estimate of $521.00, and a low estimate of $380.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.08% from the previous average price target of $448.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of FactSet Research Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $521.00 $471.00 Russell Quelch Redburn Atlantic Lowers Sell $380.00 $420.00 David Motemeden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $470.00 - Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $471.00 $440.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $503.00 $435.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $469.00 $451.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $485.00 $455.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $503.00 $464.00

Unveiling the Story Behind FactSet Research Systems

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the Global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

FactSet Research Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, FactSet Research Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.93% as of 31 August, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FactSet Research Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FactSet Research Systems's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.82. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

