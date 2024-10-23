A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.75, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Marking an increase of 9.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus analyst ratings.

Discovering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus: A Closer Look

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Breaking Down Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.4% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.32%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.98, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TEVA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Argus Research Downgrades Buy Hold Oct 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TEVA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.