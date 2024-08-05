A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Frontier Communications

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Frontier Communications, presenting an average target of $32.25, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Marking an increase of 4.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $31.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Frontier Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $33.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $32.00 $29.00 Batya Levi UBS Announces Buy $33.00 - James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $29.00 -

Frontier Communications Parent Inc offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Frontier Communications's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.97% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Communications's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Communications's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Communications's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Frontier Communications's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.14. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

