A Closer Look at 15 Analyst Recommendations For Sunrun

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sunrun, revealing an average target of $23.3, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $16.50. This current average has increased by 13.83% from the previous average price target of $20.47.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sunrun is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $35.00 $31.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $16.50 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $19.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $14.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $17.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $38.00 $42.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $15.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $19.00 $14.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $24.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sunrun. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sunrun's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sunrun's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sunrun analyst ratings.

Discovering Sunrun: A Closer Look

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Sunrun's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RUN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RUN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.