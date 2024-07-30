A Closer Look at 14 Analyst Recommendations For Johnson & Johnson

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $183.5, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average represents a 0.89% decrease from the previous average price target of $185.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Johnson & Johnson. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Narumi Nakagiri Daiwa Capital Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $155.00 $160.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Buy $185.00 $195.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $167.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Johnson & Johnson's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson & Johnson displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Johnson & Johnson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

