A Closer Look at 11 Analyst Recommendations For AGCO

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AGCO, presenting an average target of $117.0, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.58%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AGCO is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Jackson BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $96.00 - Ann Duignan JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $130.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Neutral $104.00 $107.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $118.00 $130.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $129.00 $139.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $132.00 $133.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $145.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $112.00 $127.00 Ann Duignan JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $130.00 $135.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $108.00 - Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $133.00 $145.00

About AGCO

Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The company has five core brands: Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Valtra, and GSI. Unlike its competitors, Agco's product line extends beyond self-propelled equipment and implements to grain handling systems and livestock management solutions. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes about 3,100 dealer and distribution locations. Agco offers retail and wholesale financing to customers through its joint venture with Rabobank, a European food- and agriculture-focused bank.

Financial Insights: AGCO

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AGCO displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AGCO's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGCO's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AGCO's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AGCO's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

