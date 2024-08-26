A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Q2 Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $78.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 20.62% from the previous average price target of $65.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Q2 Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer BTIG Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $90.00 $65.00 Mark Palmer BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $60.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $86.00 $59.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $76.00 $60.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $65.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $68.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $76.00 $65.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Q2 Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Q2 Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Q2 Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Q2 Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Q2 Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Q2 Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.88% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Q2 Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Q2 Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Q2 Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for QTWO

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for QTWO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.