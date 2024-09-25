A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Pegasystems

Analysts' ratings for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $83.6, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 11.63% from the previous average price target of $74.89.

A clear picture of Pegasystems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $92.00 $87.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $84.00 $68.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $78.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $85.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $69.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $70.00 $60.00 Kevin Kumar Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $78.00 $70.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $90.00 $77.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pegasystems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pegasystems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process management, or BPM, with customer relationship management, or CRM, applications. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers, specifically within the financial, insurance, and healthcare fields.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Pegasystems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pegasystems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pegasystems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pegasystems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pegasystems's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.35. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

