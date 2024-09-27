A Closer Look at 10 Analyst Recommendations For Itron

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $120.0, with a high estimate of $131.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $113.38, the current average has increased by 5.84%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Itron. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $131.00 - Chip Moore Roth MKM Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $110.00 $110.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $125.00 $122.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $123.00 $115.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $110.00 $109.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $112.00 $110.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $112.00 $104.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $122.00 $112.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $130.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Itron. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Itron compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Itron's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Itron's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Itron Better

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates under the Itron brand and manages and reports under three operating segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sense that do not have communications capability embedded for use with broader Itron systems. The networked Solutions segment includes a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution. The outcome segment includes their value-added, enhanced software and services which manage, organize, analyze, and interpret data to improve decision-making and maximize operational profitability.

A Deep Dive into Itron's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Itron's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Itron's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Itron's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Itron's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Itron's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

