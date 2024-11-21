Close the Loop Ltd. Announces Director Change

Close the Loop Ltd. (AU:CLG) has released an update.

Close the Loop Ltd. has announced that Gregory Leonard Toll ceased to be a director on November 21, 2024. Despite stepping down, Toll holds a significant stake through Toll Associates Pty Ltd, controlling 3.6 million ordinary shares. This change in leadership could have implications for investors monitoring the company’s strategic direction.

