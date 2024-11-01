Close Brothers Group Sees Shift in Shareholder Dynamics

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.

Close Brothers Group has experienced a shift in its shareholder structure as Royal London Asset Management reduced its stake, crossing a significant threshold. This change reflects a decrease in voting rights from 5.31% to 4.88%, impacting the overall dynamics of shareholder influence. Such movements are crucial for investors tracking ownership and control within the company.

