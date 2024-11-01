News & Insights

Stocks
CBGPF

Close Brothers Group Sees Shift in Shareholder Dynamics

November 01, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.

Close Brothers Group has experienced a shift in its shareholder structure as Royal London Asset Management reduced its stake, crossing a significant threshold. This change reflects a decrease in voting rights from 5.31% to 4.88%, impacting the overall dynamics of shareholder influence. Such movements are crucial for investors tracking ownership and control within the company.

For further insights into GB:CBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.