Clorox Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Oakland, California-based The Clorox Company (CLX) manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. With a market cap of $16.8 billion, the company operates through Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International segments.

CLX has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. CLX’s stock prices have declined 3.7% over the past 52 weeks and 17.9% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 12.3% gains over the past year and a marginal rise in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, CLX has also underperformed the industry-focused Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 2.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 1.1% uptick on a YTD basis.

CLX stock prices declined 2.4% after the release of its disappointing Q3 earnings on May 5. The company's net sales decreased 8.1% year-over-year to approximately $1.7 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. This decline was primarily due to a plunge in sales figures in three of its four segments due to heightened macroeconomic uncertainties, causing temporary category slowdowns. Its gross profit declined 2.9% from the previous year's quarter to $744 million. However, the company's gross margin observed some improvement, expanding 240 basis points compared to the year-ago quarter to 44.6%. Nevertheless, CLX's adjusted EPS decreased by a notable 15.2% year-over-year to $1.45, failing to meet the consensus estimates by 7.6%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect CLX to report a 15.1% year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS to $7.10. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates thrice over the past four quarters, it missed the projections on one other occasion.

Meanwhile, CLX has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, opinions include one “Strong Buy,” 12 “Holds,” and four “Strong Sells.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On May 7, Barclays (BCS) analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an "Underweight" rating on Clorox stock and lowered the price target from $134 to $129.

As of writing, CLX's mean price target of $145 implies a modest 8.7% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $167 suggests a notable 25.2% upside potential.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.