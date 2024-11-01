News & Insights

Clorox price target raised to $171 from $153 at DA Davidson

November 01, 2024 — 03:10 pm EDT

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the firm’s price target on Clorox (CLX) to $171 from $153 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported quarterly results earlier this week. The firm said Clorox’s overall market share is now back to the “pre-attack” level and raised its FY25 organic sales growth estimates. Looking at the quarter, the company beat on sales and earnings per share, with organic sales in three of the four reporting segments above DA Davidson’s estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it initiated FY27 estimates, rolling forward a year, and raising its price target based on 25x its calendar year 2026 earnings per share estimate of $6.83.

