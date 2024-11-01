Clorox price target raised to $171 from $153 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the firm’s price target on Clorox (CLX) to $171 from $153 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported quarterly results earlier this week. The firm said Clorox’s overall market share is now back to the “pre-attack” level and raised its FY25 organic sales growth estimates. Looking at the quarter, the company beat on sales and earnings per share, with organic sales in three of the four reporting segments above DA Davidson’s estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it initiated FY27 estimates, rolling forward a year, and raising its price target based on 25x its calendar year 2026 earnings per share estimate of $6.83.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.