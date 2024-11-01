Clorox price target raised to $139 from $137 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Clorox (CLX) to $139 from $137 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm says the earnings report “felt similar to previous quarters in many regards.”
