Clorox Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $99 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $1.72 billion from $1.69 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $99 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.30

