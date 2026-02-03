Clorox Co. Reveals Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $157 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $1.673 billion from $1.686 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $157 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.673 Bln vs. $1.686 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.95 To $ 6.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.