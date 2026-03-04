Clorox (CLX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.88, changing hands as low as $116.66 per share. Clorox Co shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLX's low point in its 52 week range is $96.6601 per share, with $153.897 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.31. The CLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.