CLX

Clorox (CLX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

March 04, 2026 — 10:57 am EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.88, changing hands as low as $116.66 per share. Clorox Co shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Clorox Co 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CLX's low point in its 52 week range is $96.6601 per share, with $153.897 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.31. The CLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

