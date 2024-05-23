Clontarf Energy Secures Funds for Global Projects

Clontarf Energy (GB:CLON) has released an update.

Clontarf Energy plc has successfully raised £300,000 through a share placement to fund its lithium and petroleum projects in Bolivia, Ghana, Australia, and other countries. The company is advancing to Phase 4 in Bolivia’s convocatoria process for lithium brine projects and is slated to present its strategies to the EU Commission. Additionally, Clontarf is preparing for the shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market by the end of May 2024.

