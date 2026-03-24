The Clock Is Ticking: Should You Shift to Conservative ETFs Now?

Global geopolitical volatility, driven by the intensifying conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, has cast a long shadow over financial markets this March. For investors, the combination of regional instability and global macroeconomic uncertainty, characterized by structural slowdown witnessed in major economies and sticky inflation, is increasingly worrisome.

Against this backdrop, investors unwilling to take on high-risk equity exposure find themselves at a critical crossroads, turning to conservative exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a relatively safe haven in a volatile financial landscape.

Now before we delve deep into the specifics of these ETFs, we must analyze the rationale behind this shifting spotlight and why now is the perfect time for a pivot toward conservative ETFs, so investors can make an informed decision.

The Rationale Behind the Spotlight on Conservative ETFs

Conservative ETFs are designed to prioritize capital preservation and steady income over aggressive growth. Rather than aiming for high growth through volatile stocks, these funds typically focus on high-quality bonds, dividend-paying blue-chip companies, and low-volatility equities. The rationale is simple — to provide a smoother investment journey with reduced downside risk.

In the current climate, this ‘safe bet’ approach is more than just a defensive crouch — it is a logical response to a unique crisis and provides a compelling case for safety-focused investors.

What began as a crisis primarily affecting the oil market has, over nearly a month, spread its impact across industries ranging from semiconductors to automotive.

Notably, even investors with a higher risk appetite may be turning more conservative as they recognize that a prolonged conflict could disrupt AI and technology manufacturing hubs in Asia, which rely heavily on Middle Eastern energy and raw materials.

Why Timing Matters Now?

We are emphasizing conservatism at this juncture as markets approach a critical inflection point. As March draws to a close, so does the first quarter—a period when many institutional investors rebalance their portfolios.

Historically, such rebalancing can amplify market volatility. By allocating to conservative ETFs before month-end, investors can position themselves ahead of this potential turbulence.

With the full economic impact of the Strait of Hormuz disruptions yet to be priced into cyclical stocks, shifting to defensive positions offers a logical, data-driven strategy—allowing investors to prioritize capital preservation before quarterly earnings begin to reflect these supply-chain pressures.

Conservative ETFs benefit from flight-to-quality — as volatility spikes, the demand for these stable assets increases, potentially driving up their value while the broader market corrects. By moving before April begins, you position your portfolio to absorb the shocks of a possible "second energy crisis" that is already driving Brent crude toward the $120 mark, with some experts like Wood Mackenzie fearing the oil price might touch as high as $200 a barrel this year.

Conservative ETFs to Consider Now

If you are looking to stabilize your portfolio this week, before April ends, the following ETFs offer a factual hedge against ongoing volatility:

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF AOK

This fund, with net assets worth $744.8 million, offers exposure to equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a conservative target risk allocation strategy. AOK has gained 9% over the past year.

The fund charges 15 basis points (bps) as fees.

Brinsmere Fund - Conservative ETF TBFC

This fund, with net assets worth $338.1 million, seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation in a manner that is consistent with capital preservation. TBFC has rallied 10.2% over the past year.

The fund charges 44 bps as fees.

FundX Conservative ETF XRLX

This fund, with net assets worth $48 million, seeks growth and stability. XRLX has gained 5.4% over the past year.

The fund charges 120 bps as fees.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.