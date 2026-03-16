The Clock Is Ticking on Claiming the New Senior Tax Deduction

Key Points

The "big, beautiful bill" provided a new tax deduction for seniors.

Retirees can deduct $6,000 on their taxes, while married couples are allowed to deduct up to $12,000.

You just have to check the box that says you're 65 or over when you submit your tax returns.

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There were many changes to the tax code starting in the 2025 tax year. One of the biggest changes affects seniors. Older Americans ages 65 and up were given a generous new tax break that could potentially result in significant savings.

Retirees need to be aware of the new tax rules, which could benefit them substantially by allowing them to keep more money in retirement plans instead of sending it to the Internal Revenue Service. However, older Americans who are eligible for the new tax deduction only have a limited amount of time to claim it.

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The timeline for the new $6,000 senior tax deduction is limited

The $6,000 tax deduction is available for retirees who are 65 and over, although it begins to phase out with an income of $75,000 for single tax filers and $150,000 for married joint tax filers. Tax deductions reduce your taxable income, which reduces your tax bill since you aren't paying taxes on the amount you deducted.

The new deduction can be claimed for the 2025 tax year, and retirees don't have to do anything to take advantage of it. Provided that you're old enough and your income is below the limits, you just have to check the box that says you're 65 or over when you submit your tax returns.

However, the big limitation comes from the fact that these tax savings are very temporary. They exist only until 2028, after which time the deduction will disappear unless lawmakers renew it. This means seniors can benefit from it for just a few short years.

What should retirees do about these limits on the new $6,000 senior deduction?

There's not a whole lot retirees can do about the fact that the $6,000 tax savings could be very short-lived. Obviously, seniors want to make sure they check the box and claim the tax savings while they can. If they're interested in seeing it extended, retirees can also contact their representatives in Congress to let them know that.

Beyond that, retirees should consider whether it's worth adjusting their withholding to account for the temporary tax break. Seniors who don't want to get a big refund and who would rather have more money available throughout the year may want less withheld from their ongoing payments to account for the tax deduction -- but if that's the case, and they make this adjustment, they will have to change their withholding back when and if the $6,000 deduction goes away.

Seniors also should ensure they don't get used to the tax savings and start relying on the extra money, because if the deduction isn't extended, and they got used to having extra money to spend, this could make it harder to stick to their budget without withdrawing too much from their 401(k).

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