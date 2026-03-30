CLO Sells LGND 5,000 Shares for $1.0 Million

Key Points

5,000 shares were sold on March 4, 2026, through an option exercise and immediate disposition, yielding a transaction value of ~$1.03 million at around $206.35 per share.

The sale represented 11.94% of Reardon's direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing his directly held common shares to 36,869.

This transaction occurred exclusively in direct holdings and was facilitated entirely through derivative (option) conversion, with no indirect entities involved.

Reardon retains 54,444 employee stock options (direct), which can be converted to common stock.

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Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) reported that its CLO & Secretary, Andrew Reardon, exercised 5,000 stock options and immediately sold the resulting common shares for a transaction value of approximately $1.03 million, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value $1.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 36,869 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.70 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($206.35); post-transaction value based on March 4, 2026 market close ($206.35).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Reardon's recent historical sell activity?

This 5,000-share sale is materially larger than Reardon's median sell transaction of 750 shares during the recent period (February 2025 to March 2026), and exceeds the typical 1.73% of holdings per sale observed in that timeframe.

This 5,000-share sale is materially larger than Reardon's median sell transaction of 750 shares during the recent period (February 2025 to March 2026), and exceeds the typical 1.73% of holdings per sale observed in that timeframe. Did the transaction have a lasting impact on Reardon's equity exposure to Ligand Pharmaceuticals?

While direct common stock holdings declined by 11.94%, Reardon continues to maintain substantial option-based exposure, with 54,444 employee stock options (direct), preserving the ability to rebuild or increase equity participation through future exercises.

While direct common stock holdings declined by 11.94%, Reardon continues to maintain substantial option-based exposure, with 54,444 employee stock options (direct), preserving the ability to rebuild or increase equity participation through future exercises. Was this transaction driven by a conversion-for-sale mechanism, and what are the implications?

Yes, the 5,000 shares sold were created via immediate option exercise and sale, indicating the transaction was structured for liquidity rather than a reduction of long-held shares; this approach leaves the underlying option pool intact for future use.

Yes, the 5,000 shares sold were created via immediate option exercise and sale, indicating the transaction was structured for liquidity rather than a reduction of long-held shares; this approach leaves the underlying option pool intact for future use. How does the current market context inform the transaction's timing and valuation?

The sale occurred when Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares were priced at around $206.35 per share, during a period of strong price performance (81.3% one-year total return as of March 4, 2026), allowing Reardon to monetize derivative awards amid elevated market capitalization.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 4, 2026) $211.48 Market capitalization $3.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $268.09 million 1-year price change 81.6%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 27, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ligand Pharmaceuticals' portfolio includes commercialized therapies such as Kyprolis, Evomela, Veklury, Rylaze, and Captisol-enabled products, targeting oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and rare conditions.

The company generates revenue primarily through licensing agreements, royalties, and material sales, leveraging a partnership-driven model with pharmaceutical companies to commercialize and develop new medicines.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals' primary customers are global pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms seeking advanced drug discovery technologies, clinical-stage assets, and proprietary enabling platforms.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals operates as a biopharmaceutical innovator with a scalable, asset-light business model focused on technology licensing and royalty streams. Its diversified portfolio and partnership approach enable broad exposure to leading therapeutic markets while maintaining a lean operational footprint. The company’s strategic emphasis on platform technologies and commercial collaborations provides a competitive advantage through recurring revenue and access to multiple growth opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

Andrew Reardon is Ligand Pharmaceuticals' Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary — the executive overseeing legal affairs, compliance, and governance. On March 4, he exercised 5,000 stock options at $52.27 and immediately sold the resulting shares at market prices averaging around $206, generating roughly $1.03 million in proceeds. That gap between exercise price and sale price — about $154 per share — is the point. This is how equity compensation is designed to work: options granted years ago become valuable when the stock appreciates, and the holder monetizes them. It's not a sale of long-held shares signaling a change in conviction.

The timing is worth noting for readers. Ligand has had a strong run, and the stock's roughly 81% one-year return heading into the transaction gave Reardon a favorable window to act. The transaction was also pre-planned — filed under a 10b5-1 arrangement adopted in November 2025, meaning it was scheduled well before execution. Ligand delivered 48% royalty revenue growth in 2025 and is guiding for $200–$225 million in royalty revenue in 2026. Reardon still holds 54,444 options, so his long-term exposure to that growth story remains intact.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.