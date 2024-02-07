CLMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP (Symbol: CLMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.64, changing hands as high as $16.70 per share. Calumet Specialty Product Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLMT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.91 per share, with $20.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.