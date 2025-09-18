CLIR Receives Initial Engineering Order for Multi-Burner Heater

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR announced that it received an initial engineering order, which involves installing 36 ClearSign Core burners at an integrated petroleum producer's U.S. Gulf Coast refinery. This shows that ClearSign Technologies’ technology is gaining momentum in the petroleum industry.

Details on ClearSign Technologies’ New Order

The company received the engineering order from the petroleum company directly to install at their Texas U.S. Gulf Coast facility. This order expands the company’s customer base with a major operator and positions it for further large-scale deployments.



The project will have multiple phases, with the final delivery of the burners expected in the second half of 2026.



The company also secured a purchase order in August for engineering and modeling services to enhance its ClearSign process burner technology. This order has a potential use in a California refinery's process heater.

CLIR’s Q2 Performance

ClearSign Technologies incurred an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share in second-quarter 2025, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. CLIR had incurred a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company registered revenues of $0.13 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.04 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million.

ClearSign Technologies Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 31% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 8.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CLIR’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CLIR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Flowserve Corporation FLS, Life360, Inc. LIF and Crane Company CR. FLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and LIF and CR have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 27%. Flowserve’s shares have gained 14.5% in a year.



Life360 delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 487%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 29 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 583%. Life360’s shares have skyrocketed 137.8% in a year.



Crane Company delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $5.77 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 18.2%. The company’s shares have gained 25.8% in a year.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life360, Inc. (LIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.