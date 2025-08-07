Clipper Realty (CLPR) Q2 NOI Hits Record

Key Points Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) delivered record Net Operating Income (NOI) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) during the quarter, despite a marginal revenue miss.

The company faces elevated near-term risk as the City of New York will vacate the 250 Livingston Street property, resulting in the loss of $9.9 million in rental revenue from the 250 Livingston Street lease.

Operating expenses rose, especially at Flatbush Gardens, but the company maintained its dividend at $0.095 per share.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR), an owner and operator of multifamily and commercial properties focused in Manhattan and Brooklyn, shared its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 7, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $39.0 million. coming in just below the $39.1 million GAAP analyst estimate. While this revenue shortfall was small, Clipper Realty set new highs in key cash flow metrics, with Net Operating Income (NOI, non-GAAP) at $22.1 million and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO, non-GAAP) at $8.3 million. Net loss (GAAP) improved compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting higher rental income and improved cost control, despite continued legal and regulatory expenses. The quarter demonstrated solid operational fundamentals, but uncertainty around major commercial lease transitions and ongoing regulatory headwinds continue to define the outlook.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $39.0 million $39.1 million $37.3 million 4.6 % Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders N/A N/A n/m Adjusted FFO per Share/Unit (Non-GAAP) $0.20 $0.17 17.6 %

Clipper Realty’s Business and Focus Areas

Clipper Realty is known for its real estate portfolio in New York City, with a particular emphasis on residential and commercial properties in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Its major residential assets include Tribeca House, Flatbush Gardens, and other high-occupancy multifamily buildings. Commercial holdings feature office and retail spaces, with several long-term municipal tenants including large leases with the City of New York.

The company’s current strategy centers on maximizing value through rent increases, high occupancy, and selective redevelopment. Its focus is sharpened on portfolio composition in supply-constrained submarkets, robust management of key commercial tenants, and navigating New York’s complex rent regulations. Consistent demand for rental housing in its core markets, as well as redevelopment projects like Dean Street, are key to its ongoing performance.

Quarter in Review: Developments and Key Metrics

The second quarter saw Clipper Realty achieve record cash flow metrics despite GAAP revenue coming in marginally under expectations. GAAP revenue increased 4.5% year-over-year as residential rental income reached $29.1 million, up 5.0%, and commercial rental income totaled $10.0 million with a 4.2% gain. Management described residential occupancy as “very high” with demand driving new lease rents up nearly 14% and renewals over 6% higher than prior levels. These trends supported strong performance in Net Operating Income (NOI) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO), both of which set new quarterly records for the company (both metrics are non-GAAP).

Operating expenses increased, most notably at Flatbush Gardens, where higher legal and payroll costs were reported. Real estate taxes and insurance, as well as general and administrative costs, also saw modest increases compared to the same period in 2024. Excluding a $0.7 million impairment charge from the sale of 10 West 65th Street, Clipper Realty cut its net loss to $(0.7 million) from $(1.7 million) a year earlier, primarily due to increased rental revenue and lower utilities costs, partially offset by higher tenant legal and payroll costs and slightly increased real estate taxes and insurance premiums.

The company’s portfolio continued to evolve in the period. The Dean Street residential development was completed, with leasing already underway and a new bridge loan in place to support lease-up costs. The bridge loan, effective May 2, 2025, features an interest rate of 2.65% above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), replacing a construction facility. This refinancing also unlocked up to $13 million in working capital. Meanwhile, the sale of the 10 West 65th Street property provided nearly $13 million of cash and eliminated $31.2 million in associated debt, improving near-term liquidity and reducing outstanding obligations.

Major changes in the commercial segment present new challenges: the City of New York will vacate the 250 Livingston Street property in August 2025, resulting in the loss of $9.9 million in rental income. Clipper Realty secured a five-year lease renewal with the City for the 141 Livingston property, contingent on lender consent, offering some offset to the risk of rising vacancy and lost revenue. How quickly it can backfill 250 Livingston Street or repurpose this large space will influence financial results in forthcoming quarters.

Portfolio, Tenant Mix, and Emerging Risks

Management emphasized the company’s “high occupancy and strong renter demand” especially in its residential portfolio concentrated in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The advantages of operating in a supply-constrained, high-barrier-to-entry market continue to support above-market lease trade-outs.

The company’s dependence on major municipal tenants, like the City of New York, remains a critical risk factor. The company is “actively seek solutions” according to management, including re-leasing or redevelopment. The renewal at 141 Livingston helps reduce near-term commercial risk, but replacing such a large tenant quickly will be a key challenge. Clipper Realty’s financial flexibility received a boost from the sale of 10 West 65th Street and refinancing at Dean Street, but leverage and negative equity remain concerns for stakeholders.

Regulation continued to shape results, with ongoing capital investment in properties such as Flatbush Gardens required for compliance with local housing standards and the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act. Collection rates on residential rent remained high, above 95% at Flatbush Gardens, partly due to increased recoveries under Section 610 and targeted improvements. However, legal and maintenance expenses also continued to rise as a result.

There were no new dividends or dividend increases in the second quarter. Clipper Realty kept its quarterly dividend flat at $0.095 per share. This decision, made during a period of reported net losses, underscores management’s confidence in the company’s operational cash flow and its focus on non-GAAP cash flow metrics such as AFFO, which more accurately reflect funds available for distribution.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management did not provide explicit forward guidance for either the next quarter or the full year. In its commentary, the company described its intention to maintain NOI and AFFO “at a very high level” and pointed to ongoing strong renter demand and leasing results as reasons for confidence. While residential demand remains robust, the company’s future results hinge significantly on its ability to quickly backfill the 250 Livingston Street space or develop alternative uses for the property. No concrete revenue or earnings projections were shared, and uncertainty over commercial vacancy pressures tempers visibility for the rest of fiscal 2025.

Investors will want to monitor several key themes in coming quarters: progress in leasing up the Dean Street development, success in replacing lost commercial revenue at 250 Livingston Street, expense control at Flatbush Gardens, and the ongoing impact of regulatory compliance costs. The company’s high leverage and negative equity require continued attention to liquidity and balance sheet management alongside operational execution.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.095 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

