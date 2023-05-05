Clipper Realty (CLPR) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Clipper Realty said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.51%, the lowest has been 2.70%, and the highest has been 8.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clipper Realty. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 10.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPR is 0.03%, an increase of 27.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 5,945K shares. The put/call ratio of CLPR is 4.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clipper Realty is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 129.64% from its latest reported closing price of 5.33.

The projected annual revenue for Clipper Realty is 137MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 405K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Financial Group holds 372K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 288K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 277K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPR by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Amtrust Financial Services holds 232K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clipper Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clipper Realty Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

