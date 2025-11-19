Clip Money Inc Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Clip Money Inc (CLPMF) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$2.76 million. This compares with -$2.32 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 176.9% to $1.44 million from $0.52 million last year.

Clip Money Inc earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$2.76 Mln. vs. -$2.32 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $1.44 Mln vs. $0.52 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.