Clinuvel Advances Sustained-Release Peptide Formulations In Preclinical Program

(RTTNews) - Clinuvel (CUV.AX, CLVLY) announced progress in its preclinical program focused on developing sustained-release liquid drug formulations. The initiative explores various drug release profiles, aiming to optimize therapeutic delivery.

Backed by a decade of R&D investment at its wholly owned Singaporean laboratories, VALLAURIX, Clinuvel has achieved consistent and promising results. These findings highlight the potential of depot formulations to extend the release duration of peptide-based drugs.

The company's formulation strategy is designed to maintain detectable peptide levels in the bloodstream over longer periods, ensuring predictable pharmacokinetics. This approach enhances patient exposure to active ingredients while reducing dosing frequency. The biocompatible formulations under review also allow for flexible dosing, with injection volumes tailored to body weight—accommodating infants, children, and adults.

If validated in vivo, the technology could serve as a versatile platform for delivering a range of peptides, beginning with a focus on melanocortins.

Clinuvel expects to complete the preclinical evaluation of its first formulations in the second half of 2026.

