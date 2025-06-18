Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Bugcrowd to Enhance Cybersecurity Offerings in North America

Climb Channel Solutions partners with Bugcrowd to enhance its cybersecurity offerings across a vast reseller network.

Climb Channel Solutions has announced a new distribution agreement with Bugcrowd, a leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity. This collaboration will allow Climb to offer Bugcrowd's advanced security platform to its network of over 7,000 resellers, enhancing their cybersecurity offerings with services like vulnerability detection and penetration testing. Climb aims to empower its partners with scalable and effective security solutions in response to the increasing complexity of cyber threats. Both companies emphasize the importance of this partnership in addressing the urgent need for proactive cybersecurity measures, positioning Climb as a key channel partner for innovative technologies.

Climb Channel Solutions has established a new North American distribution agreement with Bugcrowd, enhancing its cybersecurity product offerings.

This partnership significantly expands Climb’s reach to over 7,000 resellers, allowing more businesses to access Bugcrowd's industry-leading crowdsourced security solutions.

The collaboration strengthens Climb's position as a go-to partner for emerging technologies, addressing the urgent demand for proactive cybersecurity solutions in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Climb’s commitment to delivering innovative technologies is reinforced by this strategic alliance, showcasing their dedication to empowering partners with cutting-edge security capabilities.

What is Climb Channel Solutions' new partnership about?

Climb Channel Solutions has formed a distribution agreement with Bugcrowd to offer crowdsourced cybersecurity solutions to resellers.

How does Bugcrowd enhance Climb's cybersecurity offerings?

Bugcrowd's platform provides advanced vulnerability detection, AI-powered penetration testing, and access to a global network of security researchers.

Who can benefit from this collaboration?

Over 7,000 resellers in Climb's ecosystem can now offer Bugcrowd's security solutions to their customers for enhanced protection.

What types of solutions does Bugcrowd provide?

Bugcrowd offers vulnerability detection, penetration testing, attack surface management, and Red Team as a Service (RTaaS).

How can interested parties contact Climb Channel Solutions?

Interested parties can reach Climb by phone or email at +1.800.847.7078 (US) or Sales@ClimbCS.com.

$CLMB Insider Trading Activity

$CLMB insiders have traded $CLMB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DALE RICHARD FOSTER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,971 shares for an estimated $2,599,666 .

. CHARLES EDWARD BASS (Chief Alliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,117 shares for an estimated $1,012,279 .

. TIMOTHY POPOVICH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $990,000

ANDREW S BRYANT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,530 shares for an estimated $925,227 .

. VITO LEGROTTAGLIE (Chief Information Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $854,000

GREG SCORZIELLO sold 5,767 shares for an estimated $580,358

$CLMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $CLMB stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is pleased to announce a new North American distribution agreement with Bugcrowd, a global leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity.





Bugcrowd is a crowdsourced cybersecurity platform designed for identifying and addressing vulnerabilities in digital systems. The company's platform integrates a global network of security researchers, artificial intelligence-powered penetration testing, advanced vulnerability detection tools, and real-time reporting, enabling organizations to strengthen security defenses, mitigate risks, protect sensitive data, and ensure the resilience of systems across diverse industries and technological environments.





This strategic collaboration enables Climb to deliver Bugcrowd’s platform-driven security offerings to a broader base of resellers and solution providers, further enhancing its cybersecurity portfolio and strengthening its position as a go-to channel partner for emerging technologies.









At Climb Channel Solutions, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with the evolving needs of our partners and their customers. The addition of Bugcrowd to our vendor portfolio is a natural extension of that mission. With cyber threats growing more complex and persistent, we recognize the demand for modern, scalable, and proactive security solutions. This collaboration allows us to empower our resellers with access to Bugcrowd’s trusted platform, backed by the global expertise of its crowdsourced security researchers and ethical hackers. It’s another example of how Climb drives value for our partners by identifying and onboarding next-generation technologies built for today’s challenges.







“We are thrilled to partner with Climb Channel Solutions, a distributor renowned for its speed-to-market and commitment to partner success,” said Jacques Lopez, Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances, Bugcrowd. “This collaboration is pivotal for Bugcrowd, as it extends the reach of our award-winning crowdsourced security platform to Climb CS's vast reseller network and, by extension, to more businesses seeking to improve security resilience over time



We’re confident Climb CS customers will benefit from the continuous, scalable, and highly effective vulnerability discovery capabilities only Bugcrowd can provide, helping them stay ahead of threats and protect their critical assets. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with such a dedicated, dynamic team.”







Through this collaboration, Climb Channel Solutions will now offer Bugcrowd's industry-leading crowdsourced security platform to its vast ecosystem of over 7,000 resellers. This expansion empowers Climb’s partners to offer their customers the Bugcrowd solutions they require, such as vulnerability detection, penetration testing, comprehensive attack surface management, and Red Team as a Service (RTaaS)— the industry's premier crowdsourced red team offering. The collaboration directly addresses the urgent and ongoing demand from businesses to proactively find and fix vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Ultimately, this strategic alliance underscores Climb’s dedication to providing essential, forward-thinking IT technologies and significantly strengthens Bugcrowd's presence within the channel.







“Bugcrowd brings a truly differentiated approach to the cybersecurity landscape, and we’re proud to welcome them into the Climb portfolio,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “As threats evolve, so must the solutions we deliver—and Bugcrowd’s ability to crowdsource elite security expertise at scale is exactly the kind of innovation our partners are looking for. This partnership reflects our commitment to surfacing high-impact, emerging vendors that solve real-world challenges. Together, we’re enabling our partners to offer greater protection, with agility and confidence.”







Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at





Sales@ClimbCS.com





About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions







Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit





www.ClimbCS.com





, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on





LinkedIn





For Media & PR inquiries contact:







Climb Channel Solutions





Media Relations









media@ClimbCS.com











Investor Relations Contact:







Elevate IR





Sean Mansouri, CFA





T: 720-330-2829









CLMB@elevate-ir.com











About Bugcrowd







We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform™. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatch™ technology in our Platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors.





Unleash the ingenuity of the hacker community with Bugcrowd, visit





www.bugcrowd.com





. Read our





blog





"Bugcrowd", "CrowdMatch" and "Security Knowledge Platform" are trademarks of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.







Contact







ICR for





Bugcrowd









press@bugcrowd.com

















bugcrowd@icrinc.com











