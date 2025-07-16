Climb Channel Solutions Expands Bluebeam Portfolio with SiteDocs Addition to Enhance Construction Safety and Compliance

Climb Channel Solutions adds SiteDocs to its Bluebeam portfolio, enhancing safety and compliance solutions for the AEC industry.

Climb Channel Solutions has announced the addition of SiteDocs to its Bluebeam portfolio, enhancing its offerings for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. This strategic move highlights Climb's commitment to providing innovative solutions that improve safety, compliance, and operational efficiency in construction. SiteDocs, a prominent safety compliance platform, digitizes safety workflows and offers real-time jobsite visibility, complementing Bluebeam's document management tools. The partnership is expected to drive better safety outcomes and streamline compliance processes for contractors and field teams. Climb’s CEO emphasized that this addition will empower resellers with impactful tools to meet growing regulatory demands and enhance workplace safety.

This announcement highlights Climb Channel Solutions' strategic partnership with SiteDocs, enhancing its Bluebeam portfolio and demonstrating a commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the architecture, engineering, and construction industry.

The integration of SiteDocs’ safety compliance platform with Bluebeam’s document management tools offers a uniquely comprehensive solution that enhances operational efficiency and safety standards for contractors and field teams.

Climb's effort to digitize safety workflows and streamline compliance reflects a proactive approach to meeting growing regulatory demands and workplace safety emphasis, positioning the company at the forefront of industry innovation.

This expansion not only broadens Climb's product offerings but also empowers resellers with tools that have the potential for significant impact on safety outcomes and digital transformation in the construction sector.

The announcement focuses heavily on the partnership and product expansion but lacks detailed information about any potential financial impacts or projections resulting from the addition of SiteDocs, which could leave investors uncertain about the tangible benefits of this strategic move.



The press release does not provide specifics on how the integration of SiteDocs will be operationalized within Climb's existing portfolio, raising questions about possible challenges in implementation and customer adoption.



The emphasis on enhancing safety and compliance may inadvertently highlight current deficiencies in Climb's offerings, suggesting that their previous solutions were insufficient in meeting these industry standards, which could damage their reputation.

What is the latest partnership announcement from Climb Channel Solutions?

Climb Channel Solutions has added SiteDocs to its Bluebeam portfolio, enhancing its offerings for the AEC industry.

How does SiteDocs enhance Climb's technology solutions?

SiteDocs digitizes safety workflows and provides real-time jobsite visibility, complementing Bluebeam’s document management tools.

What industries are impacted by Climb's new solutions?

The architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry will benefit from Climb's enhanced safety and compliance solutions.

How can businesses benefit from SiteDocs?

SiteDocs helps organizations streamline compliance, enhance safety, and digitize field operations, improving overall operational efficiency.

Where can I find more information about Climb Channel Solutions?

Visit www.ClimbCS.com for more details about products and services offered by Climb Channel Solutions.

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) today announced the addition of SiteDocs to its Bluebeam portfolio. This strategic addition underscores Climb’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry to work smarter, safer, and more efficiently.







"We’re thrilled to deepen Bluebeam's strategic partnership with Climb Channel Solutions by introducing SiteDocs to their portfolio," said Curt Bramel, Vice President of Global Channel Sales. "This expansion marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to deliver comprehensive, best in class solutions to the construction industry.”







SiteDocs, a leading safety compliance platform acquired last year by Nemetschek Group through its acquisition of GoCanvas, brings powerful capabilities to the Climb Channel Solutions ecosystem. Designed specifically for the field, SiteDocs digitizes safety workflows, eliminates paperwork, and provides real-time jobsite visibility, making it a natural extension of Bluebeam’s collaborative document management tools.







“With Climb’s proven channel expertise and deep roots in the AEC space, we’re uniquely positioned to scale SiteDocs’ reach and help more organizations streamline compliance, enhance safety outcomes, and digitize their field operations," added James Taylor, CEO of GoCanvas.







This strategic partnership significantly enhances Climb’s technology solution’s ecosystem, empowering contractors and field teams to raise the bar on safety standards and operational efficiency. By uniting SiteDocs’ real-time safety and compliance management with Bluebeam’s trusted tools for collaboration and document control, Climb now offers a uniquely integrated solution that bridges the gap between the office and the field.





With growing regulatory demands and increased emphasis on workplace safety, this partnership positions, Climb, Bluebeam and SiteDocs at the forefront of innovation - delivering connected, future-ready solutions that redefine how construction teams work, collaborate and stay safe.







“At Climb, we’re always looking for ways to bring more value to our partners and the industries they serve,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “Adding SiteDocs to our Bluebeam offerings is a game-changer. It’s not just about expanding our portfolio—it’s about empowering our resellers with tools that drive real impact, improve safety outcomes, and support digital innovation.”







Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at



Sales@ClimbCS.com



.







About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions







Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focused on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to reimagining distribution through a data-driven approach that brings emerging technologies to market faster. We empower our partners with speed to market, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best-of-breed channel operations, and exceptional service—transforming how distribution supports growth and scalability. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience distribution reimagined and discover how our people-first approach helps VARs and MSPs grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit



www.ClimbCS.com



, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!







For Media & PR inquiries contact:







Climb Channel Solutions





Media Relations







media@ClimbCS.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Elevate IR





Sean Mansouri, CFA





T: 720-330-2829







CLMB@elevate-ir.com









About SiteDocs







SiteDocs, a subsidiary brand of Bluebeam, has been helping companies transform their safety programs since 2012. By replacing paper-based processes with digital tools, SiteDocs empowers businesses of all sizes to streamline safety management, improve compliance, and protect their workforce.





With a focus on simplicity, speed, and effectiveness, SiteDocs provides the essential tools teams need to maintain, manage, and enhance their safety efforts. From real-time documentation to customizable safety forms and mobile accessibility, SiteDocs makes it easy to keep every job site safer, more organized, and fully compliant.







For Media & PR inquiries contact:







SiteDocs





Nicole Worley, External Communications Manager







nworley@bluebeam.com





