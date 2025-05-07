Climb Channel Adds Smartsheet To Distribution, Expands Enterprise Workflow Solutions

(RTTNews) - Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB), Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Smartsheet to distribute its AI-powered enterprise work management platform across North America.

This alliance gives Climb's resellers access to Smartsheet's full portfolio, enabling businesses to improve productivity, collaboration, and scalability through advanced workflow tools.

Smartsheet, recently named a Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management, is now the exclusive CWM solution in Climb's offering. Company leaders highlighted the synergy between Climb's channel expertise and Smartsheet's global growth goals, emphasizing their shared commitment to empowering partners with innovative solutions.

Executives from both companies noted that the collaboration will support diverse business needs—from project management to capital projects—creating opportunities for resellers and clients to accelerate digital transformation.

