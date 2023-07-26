Climate Change Could Impact the Hours We Work

As temperatures soar throughout the Southwest and Southern United States with records falling by the wayside daily, climate change could have a significant impact on people’s workday.

Say goodbye to the 9-5. Say hello to the 6-2.

A new study from the University of Oxford suggests that as the U.K. copes with sweltering temperatures, that could force some employers to switch the working hours for many employees—and given how severe the weather has been in the first part of this summer in the U.S., it’s not so far-fetched to imply American companies could find themselves in the same predicament.

Obviously, nothing is imminent. Despite what the scientists say, no major corporations have shifted the start of the workday to 6:00 a.m. And a lot of whether that suggestion/prediction is applicable depends on your job.

Let’s back up, though. The study, published in Nature Sustainability, looks at the impact of rising temperatures and how various countries are prepared to deal with those (Between 2011 and 2020, it notes, there has been an increase in the global surface temperature of 1.09 degrees Celsius—and moving from a 1.5 °C to 2.0 °C warmer planet would “dramatically exacerbate heat exposure and energy demand for cooling”).

By having employees come in (and leave) earlier in the day, companies lower the odds of those workers suffering heat-related medical issues. They also presumably wouldn’t have to keep offices as cool during the most sweltering parts of the day, saving them a considerable amount in utility expenses (It would also cut back on the issue of the heat prompting people to crank up their air conditioners, which burn fossil fuels, which, in turn, increase global warming).

The U.K., Switzerland and Norway are the optimal places to test this shift in hours, the researchers explained to the Daily Mail.

"In the northern hemisphere in Europe, the buildings are made to keep heat in," said Dr Nicole Miranda, one of the authors of the study. "And so we are at risk in the summertime, when heatwaves come or when higher temperatures in general come that we overheat our buildings. Even a small increase in the temperatures are actually showing a high relative change which can be very impactful and make these countries more vulnerable to needing more cooling."

Changing typical working hours would also be extremely beneficial for people who work outdoors, the study notes.

While it might sound a bit unusual, there are places that shifted their work patterns long ago. In southern Spain, for instance, outdoor workers shift to an earlier start time, sometimes as early as 6:00 a.m. in July and August. Some shops are also closed from 2:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. due to the heat.

Another idea the study’s authors suggest is following Japan’s lead and embracing a more casual dress code during hot spells.

A heat wave has griped many parts of the planet this summer. Temperatures in the southern parts of Europe, including countries like Greece, Italy and Spain, have reached as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit, resulting in wildfires, and some countries, like Greece, are requiring workers who are at risk of heat-related conditions, to stop working from noon to 5:00 p.m. (The Acropolis has also been closed during midday hours).

In the U.S., a heat dome (another term for a ridge of high pressure) over Arizona, Nevada and parts of California has trapped hot air in place, resulting in Phoenix reporting temperatures of over 110 degrees for 25 consecutive days earlier this month. In mid-July, Heat.gov, the government’s heat portal, said over 113 million Americans were under heat alerts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.