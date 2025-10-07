Click Announces Approval Of Share Consolidation

(RTTNews) - Click Holdings (CLIK) and its subsidiaries announced the approval of the proposed 1-for-30 share consolidation of the class A ordinary shares and class B ordinary shares of no par value each. Beginning with the opening of trading on October 10, 2025, the class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-share consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol CLIK.

The objective of the share consolidation is to enable the company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

