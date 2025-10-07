Markets
CLIK

Click Announces Approval Of Share Consolidation

October 07, 2025 — 07:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Click Holdings (CLIK) and its subsidiaries announced the approval of the proposed 1-for-30 share consolidation of the class A ordinary shares and class B ordinary shares of no par value each. Beginning with the opening of trading on October 10, 2025, the class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-share consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol CLIK.

The objective of the share consolidation is to enable the company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

CLIK

