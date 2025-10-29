CLH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $225.98, changing hands as low as $212.94 per share. Clean Harbors Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLH's low point in its 52 week range is $178.29 per share, with $265.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $222.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.