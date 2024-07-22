CLF Earnings: Cleveland-Cliffs Gains on Solid Q2 EPS Beat

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) gained in after-hours trading after the steelmaker reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. Earnings per share came in at $0.11, which was above analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.01. Sales decreased by 14.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $5.09 billion. This missed analysts’ expectations of $5.187 billion.

For the quarter, the company reported steel shipments totaling four million net tons. It also posted an adjusted EBITDA of $323 million, which was a year-over-year decrease from $414 million. Furthermore, Cleveland-Cliffs bought back 7.5 million shares worth $125 million.

The steelmaker regularly buys back its shares, as shown in the image below. Interestingly, we can see that the amount repurchased varies significantly from quarter-to-quarter. This suggests that the firm is opportunistic with its buybacks, which makes sense since the steel industry tends to be very cyclical.

Looking forward, management is forecasting a $30 per net ton reduction in steel unit costs for 2024. Additionally, Cliffs expects its capital expenditures to be between $650 million and $700 million, a decrease from the previous $675 million to $725 million outlook.

Is CLF Stock a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on CLF stock based on two Buys, six Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. After a 19% decline in its share price over the past three months, the average CLF price target of $18.30 per share implies 20.95% upside potential. However, it’s worth noting that estimates will likely change following today’s earnings report.

See more CLF analyst ratings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.