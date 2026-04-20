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Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

April 20, 2026 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) reported a first quarter GAAP net loss of $229 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $486 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, a year ago. Adjusted net loss was $0.40 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.93 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $95 million, which included an $80 million negative one-time impact due to a cold-weather driven energy price spike. This is compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $179 million, last year. First-quarter consolidated revenues were $4.9 billion, compared to $4.6 billion, a year ago. Steel shipments were 4.1 million net tons, for the quarter.

For 2026, the company maintained its steel shipment volume guidance at approximately 16.5-17.0 million net tons.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs are up 2.16% to $10.16 in pre-market trade on Monday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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