Clearway Energy Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance and said it now has greater visibility into growth investments through the end of the decade, with management pointing to a larger project pipeline, recent acquisition activity and emerging opportunities tied to data center power demand.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings call President and CEO Craig Cornelius said Clearway remains “firmly on track” to deliver its 2026 cash available for distribution, or CAFD, guidance and its 2027 CAFD per share target of “$2.70 or better.” He also said the company is increasingly focused on achieving the top end or better of its 2030 CAFD per share target range of $2.90 to $3.10.

Cornelius said Clearway now expects to deploy $3 billion of corporate capital between 2026 and 2029, a 20% increase compared with its prior outlook. He attributed the higher investment outlook to “successful commercialization outcomes and stronger execution across our enterprise.”

First-quarter results and 2026 guidance

CFO Sarah Rubenstein said Clearway generated first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $257 million and CAFD, which she also referred to as free cash flow, of $70 million. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 CAFD guidance range of $470 million to $510 million.

Rubenstein said the company’s solar and battery portfolio performed strongly and in line with budgeted expectations, while its flexible generation segment also delivered “solid operational execution.” Wind results were below budget in certain regions because of lower wind resource and availability, with the largest impact coming from Alta.

Rubenstein said the first four months of the year brought meteorological conditions that led to below-average wind resource levels across the Western U.S. compared with historical norms. She also cited availability impacts from a turbine enhancement program being executed by Vestas North America at Alta 2, 3, 4 and 5. Clearway began that program in 2025 in connection with a performance-based contract mechanism aimed at returning those units to historical availability levels of more than 95% in the second half of 2026.

Rubenstein said the full-year guidance range assumes P50 resource for the remainder of the year and reflects possible outcomes related to operating performance, energy pricing and timing of growth.

Growth plan expands through 2029 and 2030

Cornelius said Clearway’s growth outlook is supported by several pathways, including fleet optimization, repowerings, sponsor-enabled projects and potential acquisition activity. He said the company’s Texas wind fleet has seen progress on revenue enhancements, including the execution during the quarter of a previously awarded power purchase agreement with a hyperscaler. Clearway expects two additional awarded PPAs to be executed later this year.

In repowerings, Cornelius said the company continues to expect to deploy about $600 million of corporate capital across the program at 11% to 12% CAFD yields, while extending asset lives and improving cash flow durability into the next decade.

The company also closed its Cardinal acquisition, formerly referred to as Deriva, during the quarter. Cornelius said Clearway continues to expect a CAFD yield of more than 12% on the transaction and that the acquired assets are performing in line with expectations.

For sponsor-enabled growth projects, Cornelius said Clearway is 100% commercialized for the 2026 and 2027 vintages, with construction progressing as planned. For the 2028 commercial operation date vintage, he said contracts have been signed or awarded for more than 70% of the megawatts the company plans to bring online.

Looking further ahead, Cornelius said the 2029 pipeline includes advanced priority projects totaling more than 4 gigawatts, including an approximately 2-gigawatt solar-plus-storage project in late-stage development. He said the company’s 2029 development pipeline has “meaningfully more capacity than is required” to meet 2030 financial objectives.

Data center demand seen as upside opportunity

Management also described co-located digital infrastructure as a potential long-term growth opportunity, though Cornelius emphasized that it remains incremental to Clearway’s existing targets rather than necessary to achieve them.

During the quarter, Cornelius said Clearway completed equipment purchases for the first phase of generation at a Wyoming complex, where the company is targeting first load served as soon as 2028. Clearway also established a design and delivery partnership with Quanta and Blattner across three complexes in its pipeline, signed PPAs with a data center development entity and entered the queue for a priority interconnection position at a complex in MISO.

For a Montana complex, Cornelius said first generation is targeted for 2030 or sooner, with 500 megawatts of PPAs signed and awarded. He said Clearway is seeing “active and constructive engagement” from large hyperscalers across its complexes.

In response to an analyst question from Justin Clare of Roth Capital Partners, Cornelius said it is possible that some of the first investments in generation technology for digital infrastructure campuses could be available to Clearway Energy as soon as the end of 2028, alongside other core business investment opportunities.

Asked about expected returns, Cornelius said Clearway aims to present opportunities with a similar risk profile, tenor, CAFD yield and long-term risk-adjusted return proposition as its grid-tied projects. He said the structure may vary by complex and customer.

Funding strategy and share simplification

Rubenstein said shareholders approved Clearway’s share class simplification proposal at the annual meeting, moving the company toward one publicly traded security. She said the move eliminates complexity, should broaden shareholder depth and is expected to increase average daily trading volume and public float.

Rubenstein said Clearway’s funding strategy continues to emphasize lowering its payout ratio over time, using retained cash flows, utilizing corporate debt and issuing equity only when accretive. Cornelius said the company aims to maintain a leverage ratio between 4 times and 4.5 times and reduce its payout ratio into the 70% range as it approaches the end of the decade.

In response to analyst questions about funding additional growth, Rubenstein said the company’s plan assumes use of all available retained CAFD, with incremental capital above its baseline funded about 45% through corporate debt and the remaining 55% through equity. Cornelius said any increase in investment tempo would be pursued only if funding costs make investments accretive and public investors support the capital plan.

Tax credit financing and long-term targets

Asked by Hannah Velásquez of Jefferies about tax equity markets and foreign entity of concern-related uncertainty, Cornelius said Clearway’s own experience has been positive. He said the markets for project debt, construction debt, tax equity and tax credit transfers are “the most robust we’ve ever seen them.”

Cornelius said Clearway recently closed a billion-dollar tax equity facility, the largest it has ever completed, and credited the company’s domestic-first supply chain, safe harbor planning and sponsor quality. He said Clearway has planned its safe harbor program for its development pipeline “well out into the 2030s.”

Cornelius said Clearway plans to provide, as part of its third-quarter earnings update, initiatives to roll forward its explicit CAFD per share growth target into 2031. He said the company intends to target the high end of 5% to 8% annual growth from the midpoint of its 2030 target, supported by its traditional development pipeline and potential data center-related commercialization.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company's portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway's generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

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