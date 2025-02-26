Clearwater Analytics - Enfusion Deal Receives U.S. Antitrust Approval

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) and Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, in connection with Clearwater's proposed acquisition of Enfusion. The expiration of the waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. on February 24, 2025.

The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the closing conditions for the completion of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions including the receipt of Enfusion shareholder approval.

Last month, Clearwater Analytics agreed to acquire Enfusion for $11.25 per share, which consists of $5.85 per share in cash and $5.40 per share in Clearwater Class A stock.

