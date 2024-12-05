ClearVue Technologies Expands Market Presence with New Securities

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (AU:CPV) has released an update.

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. has announced the quotation of 1,450,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, expanding its market presence. This move reflects the company’s strategic growth initiatives as it capitalizes on exercised options and converted securities. Investors in the stock market might find this development significant as ClearVue continues to broaden its financial footprint.

