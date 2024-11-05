ClearStream Energy Reports Record Third-Quarter Revenue

ClearStream Energy (TSE:FLNT) has released an update.

ClearStream Energy reported record third-quarter revenues of $211.6 million and a 24.4% increase in adjusted EBITDAS, driven by successful execution of 13 turnarounds and a strong commitment to safety. The company also expanded its workforce significantly, onboarding over 850 new employees and achieving over 2 million exposure hours without any recordable incidents.

