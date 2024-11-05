ClearStream Energy Reports Record Third-Quarter Revenue

ClearStream Energy (TSE:FLNT) has released an update.
ClearStream Energy reported record third-quarter revenues of $211.6 million and a 24.4% increase in adjusted EBITDAS, driven by successful execution of 13 turnarounds and a strong commitment to safety. The company also expanded its workforce significantly, onboarding over 850 new employees and achieving over 2 million exposure hours without any recordable incidents.
For further insights into TSE:FLNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- No Resolution Between Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Nielsen
- Ford (NYSE:F) Enters Mustang Mach-E in Road Rally
- Concerns Growing Over Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Battlemage Line
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.