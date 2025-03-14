ClearSign Technologies Receives Purchase Order for New Process Burner

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR announced receiving a purchase order for one of its new M series process burners, the ClearSign Core M1. This shows an early market engagement for CLIR’s M series process burner line.

Details on ClearSign Technologies’ New Process Burners

On March 5, 2025, the company announced the installation of its new burner technology, ClearSign Core M1, achieving SCR-level NOx emissions and high heat transfer efficiency at a global chemical company's Texas facility.



Since the installation, ClearSign Technologies has received significant interest in its technology, receiving numerous requests for quotes, ultimately securing this purchase order.



The purchase order was from Oklahoma-based manufacturer Devco Process Heaters. It will be used in a new hot oil heater at a gas processing facility in Colorado. CLIR expects to complete the delivery of the burner in the second quarter of 2025.



The technology was initially designed for the midstream market, but it is also suitable for boilers and other process heaters. CLIR plans to expand its application.

CLIR’s Q3 Performance

ClearSign Technologies reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share in third-quarter 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. CLIR incurred a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CLIR registered revenues of $1.86 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.09 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million.



The company is expected to release its fourth-quarter performance soon.



CLIR belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Let us see how its peers performed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

ClearSign Technologies’ Peer Performance in Q4

Global Industrial Company GIC reported earnings of 27 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2024 and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line decreased 32.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 40 cents.



Global Industrial recorded net revenues of $302 million in the reported quarter, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306 million.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW posted adjusted earnings per share of $9.71 in fourth-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.75. GWW reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.89, including the adjustments for the loss on the sale of Grainger's subsidiary, E&R Industrial Sales, Inc., completed in the said quarter.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 5.9% year over year to $4.23 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion. Daily sales increased 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. We predicted daily sales to rise 3.8%.



Hillenbrand, Inc. HI registered adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. HI posted earnings of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported revenues of $707 million compared with the prior quarter’s $773 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $695 million.

